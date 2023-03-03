Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Brentford on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The mood is "really good" and Silva said "our start since the World Cup break has been outstanding".

On Joao Palhinha's suspension: "There will be a different player there but our approach and what we demand from that position will be the same."

On who might replace him, he added: "We have two solutions for that position. Harrison Reed, it's a natural position for him, and [Sasa] Lukic."

Work is being done on set pieces and he said: "We work really hard on that. They are important moments in the game, they can be decisive."

He said facing Brentford will be a "proper derby" and praised the Bees for being a "really consistent, really solid team".

On being drawn against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final, he said: "We are pleased to be in the quarter final. If you want to play quarter-final, you have to be ready to play anyone."

