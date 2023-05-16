Shaky Saints must win soon

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

A promising first half; a disastrous second. We seem to have been one win away from safety for weeks now, and even when that win came against Dundee United other results conspired to mean it didn’t quite take us as far clear as we’d hoped.

The big issue on Saturday was a lack of quality in the forward areas. In the first half we controlled the midfield and allowed Motherwell very few opportunities, limiting Kevin van Veen's influence. We just could not work any opportunities ourselves, and when we went a goal behind we fell to pieces. A lack of quality available on the bench thanks to the incoherent squad building over the last two years didn’t help one bit.

Our next two games are massive. We simply must win one of them. A final day showdown with a win required against Livingston is not what we want.