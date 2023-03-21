A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

By his own admission Javi Gracia is suffering. At last Thursday's news conference he was humble and quiet. His clear blue eyes rising only to meet questions with answers.

"I live in the training ground, 12 hours here and the rest is to have dinner and to rest at the hotel."

Gracia has seven points from four games in charge of Leeds United, but it is the way the points were won that venerates him.

Against Brighton, Leeds did not utilise the frantic high press of Jesse Marsch's tenure. Their mid-block frustrated the Seagulls. But the next game would prove a true demonstration of Javi's skill.

After an early goal the Peacocks sat back against Wolves, but this time the tactic backfired. When Gracia could get the message through, the press was triggered and Leeds dominated.

In the second half the Wanderers threw everything at the Yorkshire club. But for every tactical shift Julen Lopetegui made, Gracia countered. And, when substitute Rasmus Kristensen scored after 23 seconds of coming on, it was looking like the United boss had the golden touch.

Leeds' new manager is humble, hard-working, and supremely likeable. Sterner tests are to come, but despite his humility, Gracia looks more than up to the task.