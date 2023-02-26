Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

United's renaissance under Ten Hag now has tangible reward in the shape of a trophy, with the power to add more this season.

The Dutchman's strong leadership and tactical acumen has transformed them since that nightmare opening to the season when they lost at home to Brighton and shipped four first-half goals in a humiliating loss at Brentford.

The arrival of the outstanding Casemiro, the superb development of the combative Lisandro Martinez and Rashford's rejuvenation have helped to make the Old Trafford outfit a serious proposition again.

They were not at their best, but once they took control of this final they did not let Newcastle back in - and this was very much a case of mission accomplished.

At the heart of it all was Casemiro, a genuinely transformative acquisition. The Brazilian not only made the crucial contribution with the opening goal, but stamped his years of trophy-winning experience with Real Madrid all over this showpiece with his expert positioning and authority.

It will also increase the growing belief that Ten Hag is the manager who will move Manchester United forward and out of the wilderness that had engulfed them before his arrival at the start of the season.