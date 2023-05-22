Manchester City wrapped up a third consecutive Premier League title at the weekend and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says only a "monstrous effort" from a rival or "getting bored" will deny Pep Guardiola's team a fourth in a row.

Arsenal led the table for much of the season, but were eventually overhauled by a relentless Treble-chasing City side in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Asked who is best-placed to challenge City next season, Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "With the squad that City have, it will take an absolutely monstrous effort or it would have to be City really getting bored of winning the Premier League title for anyone to catch up with them next year.

"I feel that Arsenal have had an extraordinary season this year. They will probably have the effect of a bit of a hangover next season, and with all of the emotion that they've put into the title chase this year, they'll struggle.

"Newcastle are on the up, but I don't see many people being able to compete with City next season."

