Brighton 0-3 Burnley - Graham Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was very disappointing. I've got to say two things: Burnley deserved to win and they were the better team. We weren't ourselves and I have to take responsibility for that. We'll look at it and try to get better.

"We started slowly and couldn't impose ourselves on the game, Burnley did it better than us. We couldn't get any fluency; we changed it after their first goal and got a bit of momentum but conceded a second when we were pushing. We didn't give ourselves a chance in the game. It was a combination of not playing well enough and conceding goals; in any football match, that is a recipe for disaster."