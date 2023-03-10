Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I am absolutely sick of Tottenham's inconsistency - the latest example of which came in their draw with AC Milan on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of Europe.

Spurs defender Cristian Romero was an idiot to get himself sent off with a needless wild tackle - where is your discipline and team ethic when you need it? - but it was a dismal night for them all round.

The worst thing about their performance was because there was so much at stake.

They had already played a weakened team against Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup last week and gone out of that, which really annoyed a lot of their fans because they haven't won a trophy since they lifted the League Cup in 2008.

I shouldn't be surprised though, because so many of their performances all season have been really poor, even when they've won - give or take the odd moment where they have played well and made people think they are heading in the right direction.

That's not the case - there is a pattern with Spurs over the past few months when you look at their run of results where they win a couple, then lose a couple, or win one week and lose the next.

That represents a really disappointing season for Tottenham and I think they have gone backwards. They lack a ball-playing midfielder and the boos from their fans after the Milan game showed what they think of the situation.

Now Antonio Conte's side are only playing for fourth place, and for some pride after going three games without a win and going out of two competitions.

But you know what that means. Yes, we will see a response from Spurs and they will probably win this one comfortably.

If it happens, let's not pretend it will mean they have turned the corner.

Forest have got the worst away record in the top flight with only one win, and six points in total, from 12 games. And Steve Cooper's side got beaten 4-0 by West Ham the last time they were on the road.

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Brennan Johnson is a brilliant player and I think Forest will give Spurs a good game. I'm actually going to go for an upset here.

