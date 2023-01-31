Arsenal are considering a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract at King Power Stadium in the summer. (90min), external

Meanwhile, the Foxes have made a £15m bid for 24-year-old Stoke City and Australia defender Harry Souttar and are also interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, 26. However, centre-backs Jannik Vestergaard and Caglar Soyuncu are available for transfer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

