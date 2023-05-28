Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin's side arrived in Lanarkshire knowing that their hopes of survival were slim-to-none, and their defensive efforts on the day left them with no chance of overhauling Ross County in 11th.

They conceded three, and on another day, it could have been five or six - Motherwell got in behind with alarming ease against a unit whose confidence is understandably shot to pieces.

The period before and after half-time was impressive, showing fight and determination to get back into the contest, but they weren't able to maintain that level, and had no answer to Motherwell's attacking prowess.