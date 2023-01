Tottenham have submitted a 25m euro (£22m) verbal offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, 21. (Bild - in German), external

Spurs are working on a deal to sign Birmingham City's 17-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Football Insider), external

Sporting Lisbon are close to a loan deal for Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin as a replacement for 23-year-old Spain defender Pedro Porro, who Tottenham want to sign. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Spurs midfielder Bryan Gil on loan until the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

