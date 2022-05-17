Aston Villa v Burnley: Head-to-head record

Following their 3-1 win at Turf Moor earlier this month, Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 1925-26 campaign. They won 10-0 against them at Villa Park that season, their joint-biggest margin of victory in their Football League history.

Burnley have lost just one of their past seven away league games against Villa (W3 D3), going down 5-2 in February 2010. They’re unbeaten in their past three league visits to Villa Park, only having a longer run without defeat there once (four games between 1930 and 1947).

Villa have won their final home league game in the past two seasons, beating Arsenal 1-0 in 2019-20 and Chelsea 2-1 last term. They last won their final home game in three consecutive campaigns between 2000-01 and 2002-03.