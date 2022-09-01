Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker tells BBC Radio 5 Live he's observed a decline in the recent form of Fulham signing Willian.

"Willian to Fulham took me back," says Reo-Coker.

"I've been covering some of the Copa Libertadores games and I've seen him over there. He's just not the same - not performing to the same level.

"It was a bit of a swansong going back to his boyhood club and it didn't quite work out. His family have been threatened.

"You could see how reliant the club were on him. It wasn't as physical or as fast-paced as the Premier League.

"Willian has to hit the ground running. It's important, when you're a team like Fulham, to get wins and have attacking players who are at their peak.

"That's going to be a really interesting addition because it really did surprise me."