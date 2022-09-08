We asked you for your comments on Liverpool's recent form and what you think is either missing at the moment, or needs to be improved.

Here are more of your replies:

Buck: The money spent on Nunez should have been spent on the midfield. We’ve got too many injury-prone players in that position; ageing, tired players feeling the strain of the way Klopp likes to play. The likes of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones aren’t ready to take this team forward - they need time to gain more experience and also get stronger.

Michael: Looking at Liverpool’s pre-season results, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise! The 4-0 drubbing by Manchester United was real jaw-dropping result! We were so poor! And this where we are now! We just haven’t shown the same consistency, ruthlessness, and team spirit of last season! Blame injuries? Mane’s departure? It’s something deeper!

Mark: It seems massive just because of how good we have been. It is a mostly similar problem to the 'behind-closed-doors' season - injuries have exposed our lack of squad depth, but this time in midfield rather than defence. Klopp will sort it, but will that be in time to have a chance at silverware? It also shows how much Mane contributed to our team.

David: The present difficulties could well be that opposition teams have done their homework and have discovered how to play against Liverpool’s highly successful style from the last few years.

Adam: Klopp has tried to change the style of play in pre-season to suit Darwin Nunez and a number nine. With the squad being mostly unchanged for four years, it's going to take time to get them used to it. Then there's the issue of starting James Milner, who should only be used as a reassuring, calm presence off the bench now at best.