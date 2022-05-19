Lawro's prediction: Aston Villa v Burnley

Burnley huffed and puffed against Tottenham on Sunday and showed plenty of spirit to stay in that game until the end, but ultimately they lacked the quality to pick up any points and ended up dropping into the relegation zone later that day, when Leeds drew with Brighton.

The Clarets need at least a point from their last two games of the season or they are definitely down, and I don't see them getting anything here.

You could argue Aston Villa have nothing to play for but this is the end of Steven Gerrard's first season in charge and he will want to finish off on a high note in their last home game of the campaign.

Will Burnley take the game to Villa and run the risk of being picked off early on? I doubt it. They will probably do much the same as they did against Spurs, when their target was a draw. They will keep things tight but I still think Villa will win.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0