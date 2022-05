Everton are considering a summer move for Manchester City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20. (Irish Independent), external

Elsewhere, Tottenham are interested in three Everton players, including Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and 24-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

