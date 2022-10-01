O'Riley, Hatate & Jota start

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes four changes from the defeat by St Mirren, as his side face Motherwell this afternoon.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt injured, Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh continue at centre-back.

But Tony Ralston drops to the bench as Josip Juranovic returns at right-back, while Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate are back alongside Callum McGregor in midfield. Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull are among the substitutes.

Jota is preferred to Liel Abada in the front three. Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out through injury.