Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson warned "it is not mission accomplished" after the Clarets climbed out of the relegation zone to put their Premier League fate in their own hands.

Jackson needs his side to get three points against Newcastle on Sunday to be certain of completing the great escape.

The Clarets will hope the home advantage will help them cross the line, but on the pitch, should Jackson change his starting XI?

It's time to pick your Burnley line-up