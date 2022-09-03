Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s important for us, but the most important is what we are doing in each moment. Players are arriving, we don’t have time to train and have to put them straight into the games. We try our best to have our best strategy and they’re performing well.

"We scored one goal and after that we were very brave in the way we defended. We’re very happy. I told the players it’s one win, we have to build on it. We need to practice. The team that finished pre-season and the team we have now are so different.

"I had a feeling when the fans started singing at the start about 'Bruno Lage ball'. I told the players we have to go outside and give everything. The big attitude and the big energy comes from the fans. That’s why I was there at the end of the game to take all the support from them."

On Sasa Kalajdzic's half-time withdrawal: "He felt something. Nothing special, but we went with Guedes."

On Raul Jimenez's injury in the warm-up: "With Raul it is normal fatigue. He didn’t do pre-season and played straight away. With a good pre-season, he’d be able to play without problems, but not without pre-season. Today it was impossible for him to run - chronic fatigue. Because of that we started with Sasa."