Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Southampton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Despite registering just one shot on target against Wolves on Saturday, Southampton will be bitterly disappointed not to have salvaged a point after twice going close to cancelling out Daniel Podence's opener in the second half.

Che Adams was left with what appeared to be a simple finish when Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa parried Joe Aribo’s cross into the striker’s path, but the former Birmingham frontman somehow managed to nod the ball against his own arm in the process of bundling it over the line and the goal was chalked off.

Adams was denied by the crossbar soon afterwards as Wolves held on for a fifth win in six Premier League games against Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl could not hide his frustration at full time, saying Adams “knows” he should have restored parity in the second half and suggesting his side could have gone on to win the game if Adams' effort had stood.

Instead, Saints were left to ponder what might have been after slipping to a third defeat of the campaign.