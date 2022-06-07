Haring agrees new one-year contract

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring has signed a new one-year contract with Heart of Midlothian.

The 29-year-old, signed in 2018 from Ried who were then in his country's second tier, made 41 appearances last season, 27 of them starts.

Manager Robbie Neilson told Hearts' website: "Everyone knows about his quality and what he brings to the table, so to get him back for the new season is very pleasing."

Hearts say the new deal comes "with the option of a further year".

Sporting director Joe Savage revealed that Haring had already returned to Austria on holiday before ultimately successful talks with his agent and then between the player and manager.