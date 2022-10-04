R﻿oss County v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Motherwell won their last league visit to Ross County 1-0 in May of last season; only in September 2014 have the Steelmen ever enjoyed back-to-back wins on the road against the Staggies in the top flight.

  • Ross County have only lost one of their last six home games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D2), a 1-2 defeat to Celtic in December 2021.

  • During his first spell with Motherwell from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Louis Moult only scored more Premiership goals against Hamilton (seven) than he did versus Ross County (five). Moult has scored in both of his last two top-flight appearances against the Staggies, and each of his last three away from home.

  • Motherwell are winless in their last four Premiership away games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), drawing two and losing two since a 1-0 win at Hamilton in April 2021.