Motherwell won their last league visit to Ross County 1-0 in May of last season; only in September 2014 have the Steelmen ever enjoyed back-to-back wins on the road against the Staggies in the top flight.

Ross County have only lost one of their last six home games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D2), a 1-2 defeat to Celtic in December 2021.

During his first spell with Motherwell from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Louis Moult only scored more Premiership goals against Hamilton (seven) than he did versus Ross County (five). Moult has scored in both of his last two top-flight appearances against the Staggies, and each of his last three away from home.