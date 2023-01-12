Rangers captain James Tavernier says the Viaplay Cup is "in our sights" as the club attempt to end a 12-year wait to return it to the Ibrox trophy room.

The Scottish Cup holders take on Aberdeen at Hampden in Sunday's semi-final, by which time Celtic and Kilmarnock will have played their tie.

"We’ll be doing everything possible at the weekend to try and get to the final," said right-back Tavernier.

"It would mean everything. It’s obviously a cup that most of us haven’t got. We’ve set our sights on it.

"It’s obviously an early cup that you can win. You want to get you hands on a trophy as early as possible and this is a good opportunity to do that.

"Aberdeen will be a tough opponent. It’s a semi-final that we need to get past.”

Rangers have beaten the Dons twice in the Scottish Premiership this season, including a dramatic 3-2 victory at Pittodrie. Scott Arfield netted twice to turn the match in Rangers' favour.

"We showed real good grit and determination to see the game out", Tavernier said of December's meeting.

"We took risks and got the reward. We’re looking to have a better performance."