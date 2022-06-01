A rollercoaster season for Tottenham ended on a high as Antonio Conte's side secured Champions League football for next season.

We asked you to choose your Spurs team of the season and the results are below:

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris was unsurprisingly your number one pick in goal. He kept 16 clean sheets, bettered only by Alisson and Ederson.

Defenders

Your favoured formation was 4-3-3, with Eric Dier the most selected defender, and he is partnered at centre-back by Cristian Romero. Emerson Royal was the preferred right-back, with Sergio Reguilon on the left.

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was actually the top pick on the right and in the centre of your midfield three, so Rodrigo Bentancur slots in on the right as he was the second favourite. Oliver Skipp was a popular feature across all three slots, so lines up on the left.

Attackers

This will come as no surprise. Harry Kane received more picks overall than any other Spurs player and is joined in attack by Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min and January signing Dejan Kulusevski, who edged out Lucas Moura on the right wing.

