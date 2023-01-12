Matteo Guendouzi's possible switch to Aston Villa "is a slightly odd one" but is "potentially a really good signing" says Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a switch to Villa Park to reunite with Unai Emery, who originally signed him for the Gunners.

After his performances in Ligue 1 earned Guendouzi a place in France's World Cup squad, Edwards says securing his signature could be a shrewd move.

"When he first came to Arsenal he was a very highly-rated central midfielder," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"There have been question marks over his attitude and that was why Mikel Arteta moved him on but there is still a really good player in there.

"I can see it happening. Emery was really excited by him when he first signed him and obviously thinks he can get the best out of him.

"Clubs want to give supporters a lift with a signing in January - you see it every year - and this could be one of those but also potentially a really good one."

