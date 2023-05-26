'We will go out all guns blazing' - Kuol

Hearts forward Garang Kuol says that they will "go out all guns blazing" in the final game of the season against Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

Steven Naismith's side currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership, two points ahead of Hibs in fifth.

“We’ve beaten them two out of three times this year," Kuol said. “There have been some convincing wins but the last game of the season, a derby, it’s going to be a tough match.

“The boys are ready, we are focused and we will go out all guns blazing.

“The boys have worked hard. Obviously, tough periods come by. To be in the position we are in now shows the perseverance that the boys have, especially since [Stephen Naismith] has come in.

“He has got us working and to finish fourth, I think the boys can hold their heads high.”

Kuol, who scored the last-gasp equaliser against Rangers at Ibrox in midweek, also believes his loan stint has been beneficial despite a lack of game time.

“People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," he added.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.

“[The goal] just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day.

“I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”