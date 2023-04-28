Beale on a huge game, fantastic atmosphere, and Goldson's fitness

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

  • Describes it as a "huge game" and a chance to "put a few wrongs right". He called on his players to eradicate mistakes and be "decisive" in both boxes.

  • Won't pay attention to "outside noise" and says the only focus for him and the players is "turning up and performing on the day".

  • Is looking forward to the occasion at Hampden, with both sets of fans present and is anticipating a "fantastic atmosphere that showcases Scottish football".

  • Connor Goldson has trained and will be assessed before the game. Beale hailed Goldson's character and said that "stability in key positions is key".

  • Scott Wright, Ryan Kent and Alex Lowry have also trained in the lead-up to the game.

  • Beale was keen to stress that rumoured interest in QPR's Chris Willock is wide of the mark.

  • He praised the work done to the club's infrastructure and says Rangers are in "a completely different place" to when he was at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

SNS