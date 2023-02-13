After a run of games for Manchester City, Jack Grealish is showing signs of returning to his best form according to former Premier League defender Neil Taylor.

Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Grealish has spoken openly about the fact he can’t roam anymore. He can’t come in-field and link up with the front man and go all over the pitch to find pockets and find space.

"A player needs game time to get a flow of how you need to play and he’s been given that lately. It’s almost as if he’s one of the first names on the team sheet now.

"He’s got that confidence now and he’s back to dribbling at people. I think he’s realised now he is either sliding people in, he’s putting crosses in or he’s getting to the byline.

"It’s almost like he is trying to mirror what Mahrez has done for many years on the other side and he’s getting very good at it. That end product is what people have been asking for since he signed and we saw a lot of that [against Aston Villa]."

