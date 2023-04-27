Who is the best player to have faced Liverpool?

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

I’m lucky enough to have seen Liverpool play in some of the biggest events in world football, which has meant I’ve been lucky enough to have the chance to see - in my opinion, I should stress - the greatest player of our generation, Lionel Messi, live at the Nou Camp.

Unfortunately he picked the Reds apart in an absolutely clinical semi-final first leg performance by Barcelona. While Liverpool weren’t actually that bad on the night, it felt like the home side had an extra advantage by having him on the pitch, as he rounded his display off by smashing in a sumptuous free-kick past Alisson Becker to put a bow on proceedings.

We all know what happened next, though…

Let us know the best player you have seen face Liverpool

