'I try to bring joy to Ukrainians' - Hibs striker Kukharevych

Russia's invasion of his homeland is never far from Mykola Kukharevych's thoughts. But the Ukrainian striker hopes his Hibs heroics are helping to lift his family's spirits.

A﻿fter scoring for the second successive game as the Easter Road men swatted aside St Mirren, Kukharevych said: “It’s difficult moments for me and every Ukraknian. We need to be strong to continue the fight.

"I’m just happy when I play and score. It gives me some joy. It's good for me because I can feel something different, happy. Because every day we have not good news.

“I speak to my family in Ukraine every day. They live in the western part and not very dangerous area but you never know what can happen. I try to give them joy, not only them but all Ukrainians who see me."