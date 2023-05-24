Ruben Selles to leave Southampton

Southampton have confirmed that manager Ruben Selles will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spaniard took charge on a contract until the end of the season following the sacking of former Luton boss Nathan Jones, but could not extend Saints' 11-year stay in the Premier League.

In a statement, the club said: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has held conversations with men's first team manager, Ruben Selles, and decided that his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of the season.

"The club wants to place on record its thanks to Rubén for taking on the managerial position at a difficult time for the club and for giving his all as we attempted to stay in the Premier League.

"Ruben will take charge of the team for the final game against Liverpool on Sunday at St Mary's. We wish him all the best for his future career."