Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are "not satisfied" with just qualifying for the Champions League and the Gunners boss has not given up hope in the title race.

Despite their four-match winless run, Arsenal are guaranteed a top-four finish for the first time since 2015-16 under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta said: "Not a lot of people were optimistic we were able to reach the Champions League.

"What I like the most is even achieving that with six games to go, something that has not happened in more than a decade at this club, we are still not satisfied. We are still upset and we want more.

"If we want to be the club that we want to be, to be consistently with the best, this is the mentality we need. That’s what I loved more the last few days."

Arsenal's last appearance in Europe's premier competition was a dismal 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in February 2017 but will end their long absence in September.

Arteta though has parked that and is only considering what still can be managed in their final fixtures of this season.

"We have achieved what it is difficult to do and we can still achieve the Premier League," he said. "There are five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still.

"What we have to do is forget about what happened from it [Manchester City defeat], learn from it and move onto the next game at home with our people in a London derby and put things right.

"This is Arsenal football club. We have to be here to win every single trophy."