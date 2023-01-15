Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to Sky Sports: "Certainly a crazy second half. A lot happened in it."

On the penalty: "I thought the first challenge could have been a penalty. That wasn't given. The second one I didn’t think was but was bizarrely given. The double touch I couldn’t see, but I was really pleased to see it go that way.

"These moments can sometimes do that [galvanise you]. Something happens, a flash point, we didn’t concede. The crowd were really good for us from that moment on.

"The goal was a special moment. So pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury. He had to wait and watch the team do well in his absence. He’s worked hard. For these moments the work was worth it.

"Bruno was very distressed. He was in a lot of pain. He twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off. In the end he needed to be withdrawn."