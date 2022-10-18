E﻿rik ten Hag has defended his squad after Manchester United were charged by the Football Association for failing to control players in Sunday's game against Newcastle.

T﻿he charge came because United's players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal against the Magpies.

When asked about the incident, Ten Hag said: "I don't think it was too strong but I don't know what's happening exactly on the pitch as it's too far away for me on the pitch.

"I've seen the video, there was a touch from the player from Newcastle, that's quite clear and they wanted to point that to the referee.

"First of all, I want to express we always accept the referees' decision but it's also quite normal to ask why in the moment, it was a curious incident, you ask as a team why.

"But finally and quite clear you have to accept it. Then you have to move on. You are right we are example for amateurs and youth, quite clear. We have to know our role but it's also about professional football so when it's a decision like this, and it was quite obvious a player touched the ball from Newcastle, our players took advantage of it to ask why."