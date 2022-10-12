E﻿mma Smith, BBC Sport

Only two players have started all five of Potter's games in charge of Chelsea so far - goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mason Mount.

The latter was central to the second goal too. He was played the ball on the edge of the AC Milan area by Jorginho, and cleverly laid it off first time. Both Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were running on, and the former smartly moved out of the way for the latter to plant the ball beyond Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

From then on, it was fairly straightforward for Chelsea to earn only their second competitive win on Italian soil from 15 attempts, the last being a 4-0 victory for Claudio Ranieri's side at Lazio in November 2003.

They came the closer of the two sides to scoring in the second half, with Conor Gallagher hitting the side-netting after rounding Tatarusanu.

It is a fourth successive win for new boss Graham Potter, with Chelsea continuing an impressive turnaround by rising to the top of Group E after four games, having been bottom after matchday two.