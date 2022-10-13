A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport

There has been so much praise given to Arsenal over the last week and all of it is fully deserved.

The Gunners were questioned after their defeat to Manchester United but have gone from strength to strength, remaining unbeaten since.

The club’s good start in the Premier League was put down to kind fixtures but that caveat cannot be used anymore following their wins over Tottenham and Liverpool.

You can see that there is a real plan in place at Arsenal, the recruitment, the way the team is playing and even the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium has changed.

They are even able to rest Gabriel Jesus for their Europa League tie, another competition they are currently excelling in.

The good times keep coming at the moment. The biggest question is how long can they keep it up?