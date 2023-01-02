Aberdeen 0-0 Ross County: Analysis

Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a game that Aberdeen needed to win, both to get the fans back onside after four straight losses, and to ensure they did not fall further behind Hearts in the battle for third place. They did neither.

Goodwin did shake things up. Ramirez's start raised eyebrows as the American striker has been out of favour since the beginning of the Premiership season. A back five was changed to a flat back four with McCrorie at right-back. The usually undroppable Connor Barron was benched.

Yet the same problems remained. Aberdeen had more possession than in recent weeks but the end product was not there, and Goodwin looked despondent at the end as he was left pondering what he can do to reverse the slump.

It's been a testing few weeks for Malky MacKay. The midweek defeat by Dundee United left his side at the bottom of the table, and United's subsequent late goal away to St Johnstone opened up a three-point gap.

Defensively they withstood what Aberdeen could throw at them, save for a few nervy moments. At the other end they offered half chances, but they will feel they could have tested Aberdeen's leaky defence more.

