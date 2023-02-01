Aberdeen 1-3 St Mirren: Analysis

Keir Murray, BBC Sport Scotland

Another defeat for Aberdeen, this time at the hands of St Mirren, who now occupy fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership, the very minimum you imagine Aberdeen should be achieving.

The stats have worsened: it's now one win in 11 games. However, the performance Barry Robson drew from his players, with Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in defence in place of Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart, shows there is no lack of fight.

Yes, the Dons lost, but they went down fighting and it was not until the last 10 minutes of the match that Aberdeen really felt the absence of midfielder Ross McCrorie to a red card in the seventh minute.

Troubled Motherwell visit Pittodrie at the weekend. It's a match Robson and his players will feel they can win.