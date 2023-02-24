Sunday will be the 16th meeting of Scotland's in the final of the League Cup, but what happened last time around?

Celtic secured their 10th domestic trophy in a row with a remarkable 1-0 victory over Rangers in December 2019 courtesy of Christopher Jullien's effort - but that doesn't begin to tell the tale.

Rangers were relentless and unquestionably the better side on the day. Dominant - they racked up 16 shots to Celtic's five - it would have been a very different afternoon if it wasn't for Fraser Forster between the sticks.

Alfredo Morelos was denied from the spot, as well as from two other glorious opportunities, before skewing a sitter in the dying embers of the game.

Ryan Jack's long-range strike stung the palms of Forster in the first half too but the shot-stopper was not to be beaten.

Many Rangers fans will have left Hampden that day with their head in their hands, puzzled how that performance didn't claim the trophy.

A similarly dominant showing may well be required this Sunday too if Michael Beale - who was assistant to Steven Gerrard during that 2019 Hampden defeat - is to get his hands on the silverware.