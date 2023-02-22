"If Liverpool pull this one off then it can rank alongside any comeback they have achieved in Europe."

Those are the words of BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty, who was covering Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid at Anfield.

It's undoubtedly a very tall order for Jurgen Klopp's side to come back from this point - but they have famously overturned such deficits before in the Champions League.

So, do the Reds have any hope of turning the tie around, or is it simply the impossible job?

