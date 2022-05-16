Liverpool's history quest marches on

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

Liverpool march on as they chase history and the quadruple after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

It was another win on penalties and against the same opponents they beat in the Carabao Cup final in February after a gruelling 120 minutes that left both sides exhausted.

Liverpool’s “mentality monsters”, as manager Jurgen Klopp regularly calls them, dug deep despite losing Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half and Virgil van Dijk at the start of extra-time.

Alisson was a key figure, the goalkeeper producing two vital saves from Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount in normal time before saving from the latter in the penalty shoot-out to set up Kostas Tsimikas’ decisive spot-kick.

The FA Cup final’s outstanding player was Luis Diaz, a transformative January signing from Porto who has added pace, creation and goals to an already potent Liverpool attack. The Colombian did everything but score as he ran Chelsea ragged.

Liverpool are second favourites in the title race behind leaders Manchester City but this has already been a season to savour with a Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to come.