Chelsea manager Graham Potter, speaking to Match of the Day: "The first half was below par from us. Credit to Southampton, they mixed the game up well. For different reasons we weren't at the level we should have been in the first half.

"In the second half our response was really good. You have to put those chances away. The scoreline isn’t good enough for us, we’re disappointed with that. James Ward-Prowse is elite at what he does.

"We got into some really good opportunities and at the level we’re playing at, you have to score them. We had that in the week against Dortmund, but the first half was probably a reflection of us returning from the Champions League, the changes we had to make and a lack of fluidity."

On Cesar Azpilicueta's injury: "It was a bad moment for us. He’s conscious in hospital. He’s been speaking. We’re monitoring him and making sure he’s okay."

On being booed by Chelsea fans: "The results aren’t what we want. You can completely understand the supporters’ frustration. Our job is to keep working and keep trying to improve the team in what is a difficult period for us all."