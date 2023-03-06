Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen credits new manager Stuart Kettlewell for instilling belief back in the camp since he took charge.

The Steelmen are unbeaten under Kettlewell's stewardship with three wins and a draw, including Saturday's 2-0 victory against his former side Ross County.

“He came in as an interim gaffer and we couldn’t ask for much more from him," the 31-year-old told BBC Scotland after his brace in Dingwall.

"He’s done unbelievable with all of us – even players that are not playing. He’s very good on player management and the way he does his player presentations. He just made us all believe again.

"Everybody is smiling, everybody is happy and it makes travel a lot better. Three points at Ross County and four games unbeaten. We just keep going and take it game by game.

"Obviously confidence was very low but we are standing here all very confident again. We believe in ourselves and we just want to play good football and win games and of late, that’s what we’ve been doing so hopefully that continues."

Up next for Motherwell is Rangers at Fir Park, but Van Veen assured his side are more than up for the challenge.

"It’s the second best team in the league for me personally, I think Celtic are very good and for me the best team in the league. But Rangerswill be asking lots of questions defensively as a group but we need to be a good unit and hopefully stop them scoring and hopefully we can score.

"We are going to make it as hard as possible for Rangers and we are going to keep this run going, hopefully.”