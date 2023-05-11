Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

Here is what he had to say before his side's trip to Old Trafford:

There are no new injury concerns for Saturday's game.

Opponents United are "a top team with top players and a good coach", said Lopetegui, who added Wolves "have ambitions to go there, to play well and to be able to compete with them".

Despite having already guaranteed Premier League survival, he wants Wolves to "do the same and put 100% into each match" and said he plans to "try to see more players" in the final three games of the campaign.

The Spaniard will meet with chairman Jeff Shi to discuss plans for the summer and next season: "We have to be improve and we have to take advantage of our summer because if not, we know the level of the Premier League."

Follow Thursday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Wolves notifications