Player development hampered by trigger-happy clubs, says Martindale

Livingston's David Martindale says his status as the Premiership's longest-serving boss is a "negative" and that the demands for instant success are hampering the development of young players.

Callum Davidson parted company with St Johnstone on Sunday, a week after Robbie Neilson’s Hearts exit, meaning eight of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed managers this season, with four currently led by interim bosses.

Having been at the Livi helm for two years and three months, Martindale said: “I think I should be looking for a new job! It tells me I’m next on the hitlist.

“The further up you go I think the more precarious it becomes, especially in the Premiership.

“I think it's modern-day football. Its more of a negative than a positive that I am now sitting here as the longest-serving manager in the Premiership.

“Instant success is craved now and social media played a huge part in that. I was saying to my staff earlier on ‘who wants to become a manager now?’ as there is a huge chance you are going to be out of a job through success or failure and probably failure.

“I think anyone going into a club and what have you got? Three months. So you have to get that instant success.

“As a manager does your strategy going forward change? I think it does. I think it hampers the development and progression of younger players when managers need instant success.

“You need ready-made players. We need to adapt to it but I don’t think it’s a positive.”