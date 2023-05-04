'You still need to win' - Miller expects limited Rangers changes in run-in

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Michael Beale’s need for a strong finish to the season means he can’t experiment too much in the remaining five games.

Beale is gearing up for the club’s “biggest rebuild in years” and hinted after the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic – which consigned Rangers to a trophyless season – that Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent would be among those to depart.

Rangers are 13 points adrift of Premiership top spot after defeats by Aberdeen and Celtic, who they play in their next two games.

"Michael has got to weigh it up because they need to win the games," said Miller.

"That's two losses in a row. You need to finish the season strong, you don't want that gap to get any bigger.

"You need to pick the right team that's going to win the game. There will be an element of guys that are moving on, you might not see that much of them, but there needs to be guys to come in and take their place.

"It's really important they keep winning because he's had a good start to his managerial career, he wants to maintain that and finish the season strongly, and then he can really focus on the recruitment.

"It's going to be interesting because there are a lot of guys out of contract. I can't see none of them playing between now and the end of the season because you still need to win the games and these guys are big players."

Rangers have gone six games without beating Celtic but Miller feels the gap between the teams isn't as big as some have suggested

"It was a very close game, a game I felt Rangers just edged," he said of Sunday's 1-0 win for Celtic.

"But, similar to the game at Celtic Park, they were undone by a really poor goal to lose, and Fashion Sakala's chance was absolutely massive.

"I don't think the gap between the two teams is as big as everyone makes out. I do believe Michael has made big progress."