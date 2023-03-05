Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, after the Toffees first point on the road against Nottingham Forest: "I'm pleased, we're doing the right things and there's been real commitment to the cause since I joined.

"We got in so many good positions today. We know that they have a good record here too.

"It's just the details now, we've got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today.

"There was a lot of plusses about the performance. We know that we have to win games but you have to re-start and this showed a really step forward.

"This was a really good away performance. It's a great building block to carry on the journey with."