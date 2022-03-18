West Ham 2-0 (2-1): Pick of the stats
- Published
West Ham have reached the quarter-final of a major European competition for the first time since the 1980-81 Cup Winners’ Cup.
For only the second time in a major European competition (excl. qualifiers), West Ham went to extra-time, with this the first such instance since the first round tie of the 1980-81 Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid Castilla.
Andriy Yarmolenko’s winner in the 112th minute was the second-latest goal scored by an English club in the Europa League (since 2009-10), after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal v Olympiakos in February 2020 (113th).
Tomas Soucek has scored seven headed goals in all competitions for the Hammers - only Harry Kane (10), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Diogo Jota (8) have more for Premier League clubs since his debut in February 2020.