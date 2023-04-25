Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane this summer, with the striker expected to not sign a new contract with his boyhood club. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, will leave the Seagulls this summer but plans to stay in the Premier League. Liverpool lead the chase for the Argentina World Cup winner, but Spurs, Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered interest. (90 Min), external

Tottenham will compete with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are keen on signing Spurs midfielder Giovani lo Celso, who is on loan at Villarreal. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column