'I can see some big changes happening in the transfer window' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Chelsea's extraordinary season ended with a 2-1 win over Watford on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Nicholas: Firstly we need a clear identity of how we are going to play and then you can get a coherent transfer policy instead of buying random players that might or might not work. For too long many good players have left through lack of patience. We need to get players like Reece James and Mason Mount on good long contacts as they are the future.

Steve: Looked invincible at the beginning of the season, but unforeseen circumstances off the field inevitably took their toll. Lost Ben Chilwell at a crucial stage of the season, and Reece James too for a period which is where a lot of our drive comes from. Lukaku is definitely not the answer to our striker problem. Not convinced by Pulisic or Ziyech.

David: Without question Chelsea have to resolve their striker problem. With the amount of possession Chelsea have they should be scoring an average of three goals a game. We need a Didier or Costa, who score goals for fun and work hard. For me Romelu has been a huge disappointment. Yet again we sign a striker who fails to live up to his expensive price tag.

Leon: What started as a very promising season as European champions after signing a £100m striker was marred by injuries to key players. Not enough output going forward cost us too many points in draws to lesser sides. To lose both finals at Wembley on penalties hurt but the real dagger was going out to Madrid after a thrilling display at the Bernabeu.

Ryan: Too many mistakes at the back and the team just hasn't been clinical enough up front. For me I can see some big changes happening in the transfer window and hopefully this time we won't just buy attacking midfielders.