Montgomery nominated for SFWA young player of the year

St Johnstone defender Adam Montgomery is nominated for the Scottish Football Writer's Association young player of the year award.

The on-loan Celtic left-back has made 25 appearances for the Perth club this term as Steven McLean's side attempt to protect their Scottish Premiership status.

The 20-year-old is up against Motherwell's Max Johnston, Championship winners Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly.

The winner will be announced at the SFWA dinner on 28 May.